Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,021.67.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $639.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $602.70 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

