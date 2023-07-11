Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

