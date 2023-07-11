Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 45.5% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

