Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $35,202,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 410,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Azenta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

