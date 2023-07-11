Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,275 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

