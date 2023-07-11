Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,444 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

