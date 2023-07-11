Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,043 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

