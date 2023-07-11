Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

