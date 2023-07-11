Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

