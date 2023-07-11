Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,702,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,417 shares of company stock worth $53,434,974. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

