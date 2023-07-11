Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

