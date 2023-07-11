Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.
Shares of V stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
