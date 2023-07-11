Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

