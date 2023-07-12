13,521 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $352,808.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

