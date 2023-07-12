200 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,374 shares of company stock worth $22,570,679. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

