2,000 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

