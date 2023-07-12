210 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Financial Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

