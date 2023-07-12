226 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,605 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

