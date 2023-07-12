258,274 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

