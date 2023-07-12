259 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ATR opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

