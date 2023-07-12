260 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 166.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

