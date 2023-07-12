2,800 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after buying an additional 780,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

