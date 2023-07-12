286,823 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,049,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

HTHT stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

