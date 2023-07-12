296,618 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

