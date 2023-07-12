386 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.1 %

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.00 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.