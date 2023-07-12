68,500 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,028,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.81.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

