695 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

