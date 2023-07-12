864 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

