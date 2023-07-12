909 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,170,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after buying an additional 120,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

