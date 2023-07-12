Advisor OS LLC Sells 117 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.29.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

