AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

HII stock opened at $231.11 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

