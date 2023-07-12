AE Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

WHR stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

