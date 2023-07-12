AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.