AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

