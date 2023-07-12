AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

