AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in XPO by 13.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $61.74.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.