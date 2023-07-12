Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.