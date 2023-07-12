Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Agree Realty worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

