AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as low as C$6.50. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 44,018 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.6038904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

