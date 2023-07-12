AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.39. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 26,939 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKT.A shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.91.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.