Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,965,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

