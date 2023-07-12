Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 155 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.