Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 60,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,748,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

