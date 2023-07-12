Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 60,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,748,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

