Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

