Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 5,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.8% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
