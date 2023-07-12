Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

