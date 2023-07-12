American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.79. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

