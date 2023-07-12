AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

