Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $29,605,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 46.2% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

